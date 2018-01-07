iStock/Thinkstock(STOCKHOLM) -- A man was killed Sunday after an object he picked up off the floor outside a metro station in Stockholm, Sweden, exploded, police said. Police told ABC News the incident has "nothing to do with terrorism." The unidentified man in his 60s was taken to a hospital, but later died. The incident happened at the Varby gard station in the Varby district of the Swedish capital. Police said the station and the surrounding area have been blocked off as officials investigate the incident. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

