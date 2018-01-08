Today is Monday January 08, 2018
Changes Due Beginning Tuesday on Cotton Street

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2018 at 11:51 am
LONGVIEW – Drivers will see some changes on Longview’s Cotton Street beginning Tuesday. That’s when the street will be opening from Green Street to Mobbberly Avenue and closing westbound, allowing eastbound one-way traffic from Mobberly Avenue to MLK Boulevard. The purpose of the project is to replace deteriorated utilities and pavement, and add sidewalks. Drivers wishing to travel west along Cotton Street between Mobberly and MLK must use alternate routes along Oden Street or Marshall Avenue (Highway 80). Through traffic will be allowed to travel one way eastbound along Cotton from Mobberly to MLK. You’re urged to use caution if traveling this route due to heavy construction. The closure is expected to last until late this year.

LONGVIEW – Drivers will see some changes on Longview's Cotton Street beginning Tuesday. That's when the street will be opening from Green Street to Mobbberly Avenue and closing westbound, allowing eastbound one-way traffic from Mobberly Avenue to MLK Boulevard. The purpose of the project is to replace deteriorated utilities and pavement, and add sidewalks. Drivers wishing to travel west along Cotton Street between Mobberly and MLK must use alternate routes along Oden Street or Marshall Avenue (Highway 80). Through traffic will be allowed to travel one way eastbound along Cotton from Mobberly to MLK. You're urged to use caution if traveling this route due to heavy construction. The closure is expected to last until late this year.

