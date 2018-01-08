Today is Monday January 08, 2018
Sydney swelters with its hottest day since 1939

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2018 at 6:25 pm
iStock/Thinkstock(SYDNEY) -- Sydney experienced its hottest day in nearly 80 years on Sunday.

Temperatures in Penrith, west of Sydney, hit a high of 117 degrees Fahrenheit (47.3 degrees Celsius), the highest seen since 1939.

A fire weather warning was issued for the Greater Hunter and Greater Sydney regions. The Rural Fire Service issued a total fire ban across Sydney.

Thousands of people were left without power in Sydney due to the high temperatures affecting electricity, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. Three-thousand properties in Sydney were left without power, the report said.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

