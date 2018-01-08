Today is Monday January 08, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

75th Golden Globe Awards winners list

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2018 at 10:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Here is the complete list of winners at Sunday night’s 75th Golden Globe Awards:

Best TV Movie or Limited Series
Big Little Lies – HBO

Best TV Series, Comedy
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

Best Animated Feature Film
Coco

Best TV Series, Drama
The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Ladybird

Best Motion Picture, Drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Francis McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie
Laura Dern –  Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The Shape of Water

Best Original Song
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman,  Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

75th Golden Globe Awards winners list

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2018 at 10:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Here is the complete list of winners at Sunday night’s 75th Golden Globe Awards:

Best TV Movie or Limited Series
Big Little Lies – HBO

Best TV Series, Comedy
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

Best Animated Feature Film
Coco

Best TV Series, Drama
The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Ladybird

Best Motion Picture, Drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Francis McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie
Laura Dern –  Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The Shape of Water

Best Original Song
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman,  Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement