“Three Billboards” star Frances McDormand – NBC/Paul Drinkwater(LOS ANGELES) — In addition to Oprah Winrey’s impassioned speech, here are some other memorable moments from last night’s 75th Annual Golden Globes:

–101-year-old screen legend Kirk Douglas made an appearance in a wheelchair with his daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta Jones. She reminded everyone that he fought against the Hollywood blacklist scandal in the ’40s and ’50s. Douglas’ speech, slurred by a stroke, was hard to understand, but he received a standing ovation.

–Presenters Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban sang, in harmony, the line, “And the Golden Globe goes to…,” so they could say, as Kelly explained, truthfully say that “we sang on the Golden Globes.”

–Presenter Jennifer Aniston fangirled over Carol Burnett, asking for and receiving permission to tug on the TV legend’s earlobe. “If you must,” sighed Carol.

–Nicole Kidman thanked her husband Keith Urban by saying, “When my cheek is against yours, everything melts away, and that is love. It’s true — I love you so much.”

–In his speech, winner Sterling K. Brown of This Is Us said of his role, “I’m being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am. And it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me.”

–In her speech, winner Elisabeth Moss quoted the book The Handmaid’s Tale, written by Margaret Atwood, saying, “We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories.”

She then continued, “We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print, and we are writing the story ourselves.”

–James Franco, who won for portraying Hollywood oddity and director of The Room, Tommy Wiseau, in The Disaster Artist, was joined on stage by the real Wiseau. When Wiseau tried to grab the mic, James wouldn’t let him…instead, he did part of his speech in an imitation of Wiseau’s accent.

–Alison Janney won for playing Tonya Harding’s mother in I, Tonya, and gave a shoutout to the real Harding, who was in the audience.

–Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, announced that it was giving two million-dollar grants to journalism organizations. Frances McDormand later acknowledged Tatna by saying that the Hollywood Foreign Press “managed to elect a female president!”

–McDormand also said, “So many of you know, I keep my politics private, but it was really great to be in this room tonight and to be a part of a tectonic shift in our industry’s power structure. Trust me, the women in here tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work. Thank you.”

