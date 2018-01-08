AUSTIN — A $1 million prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Texas Lottery Gold has been claimed by a resident of Bullard. According to a news release, the claimant elected to remain anonymous. For selling the winning ticket, the local Brookshire Food Store is eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus. This was the third of five top prizes worth $1 million available in the game to be claimed. Texas Lottery Gold offers more than $75.2 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.09, including break-even prizes.