ABC’s Good Morning America reported this morning that the two have confirmed their engagement in a joint statement.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the couple said.

The two will also appear together on the cover of the new issue of Gwyneth’s GOOP Magazine, which hits stands Tuesday.

Gwyneth and Brad have been together for about three years. He and Ryan Murphy co-created the shows Glee, American Horror Story and Scream Queens. He was also the executive producer for the show Nip/Tuck.

Gwyneth was previously married to Coldplay’s Chris Martin and have two children, Apple and Moses.

