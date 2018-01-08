ABC News( A manhunt is underway in Washington state after a sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed while responding to a 911 call late-Sunday night, authorities said.

Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney was shot just after 11:30 p.m. while responding to a call reporting a home intruder, a sheriff’s office official said. In the 911 call, “dispatchers could hear screaming and a scuffle taking place,” the sheriff’s office said.

McCartney, the first deputy to arrive, became involved in a foot chase with a suspect, “during which shots were fired and the deputy was struck,” the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a hospital in Tacoma and died, the sheriff’s office said.

Two suspects were involved, one of whom was also shot and died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The second suspect is unidentified and on the run, a sheriff’s office official said, stressing he should be considered armed and dangerous.

A school district in the area said it canceled classes for today because of the ongoing police investigation.

McCartney, 34, was a married Navy veteran with three sons, a sheriff’s office official said. He had been with the sheriff’s office for four years, Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor said.

“This was a murder,” Pastor told reporters.

“Take a minute and think about what it means to stand up and step forward … to live a life of duty and obligation and sacrifice as deputy McCartney did,” Pastor said. “This man stepped forward and he lost his life as a result of working to protect the community.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter, “We are with his family now, and we ask that you please keep his family, friends, and our department in your thoughts and prayers.”

