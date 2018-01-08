NBC/Paul Drinkwater(NEW YORK) — Oprah Winfrey’s acceptance speech for winning the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at Sunday night’s Golden Globes was inspiring, but NBC’s social media reaction to the moment drew boos from many online.

The network has just deleted its tweet, which pictured Winfrey and the caption: “Nothing but respect for OUR future president.”

The caption had its share of detractors, including Donald Trump Jr.

“In case anyone had any doubts about where the media stands, this should take care of it,” the actual president’s son tweeted afterwards. “The bias against @realDonaldTrump is now so obvious they have simply given up hiding it.”

He wasn’t alone in his criticism, and NBC apparently got the message.

In a tweeted statement, NBC blamed the Oprah-boosting post on a “third party agency,” noting that the caption was “in reference to a joke made during the opening monologue and not meant to be a political statement…”

In his opening monologue, host Seth Meyers joked that his comments at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011 about Donald Trump being unqualified to run for president reportedly encouraged Trump to throw his hat in the ring. He then told Oprah, “You will never be president! You don’t have what it takes!”

While Oprah had her share of supporters touting “#Oprah 2020,” — and total mentions of a possible presidential run approached one million on Twitter — her critics busied themselves posting pictures of Winfrey kissing disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein at previous awards shows.

