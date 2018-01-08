Today is Monday January 08, 2018
Advocates Want #MeToo Debate to Include Immigrant Detention

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2018 at 12:43 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – Advocates say the national discussion of sexual misconduct should include immigrant detention facilities, where they say cases of abuse have not been adequately investigated. They point to the FBI announcing that it had opened a civil rights investigation into a Texas case as a positive sign that federal authorities are responding to pressure. Laura Monterrosa accused a female guard at the T. Don Hutto Residential Center of groping her and suggesting they have sex. Monterrosa, a native of El Salvador, crossed the southern U.S. border in May and has applied for asylum, citing fear of an uncle who raped her and violence in her home country. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to comment on her case, but says it’s committed to preventing sexual violence in immigrant detention.

