Today is Monday January 08, 2018
Death Row Inmates from San Antonio, Houston, Lose Appeals

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2018 at 12:44 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review appeals from two Texas death row inmates, including a San Antonio man convicted of killing a convenience store owner during a robbery and man condemned for his involvement in the slaying of a former suburban Houston police officer’s wife. The high court, without comment Monday, refused the cases of 34-year-old Christopher Young and 60-year-old Joseph Prystash. Neither has an execution date. Young’s lawyers argued his Bexar County jurors may have received incomplete instructions at his 2006 trial for fatally shooting 55-year-old store owner Hasmukh Patel. Prystash’s attorneys raised questions about jury selection and instructions and evidence at his trial for being the middleman in a plot orchestrated by former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta to murder 34-year-old Farah Fratta in 1994.

