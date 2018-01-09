Frank Micelotta/FOX © 2017 FOX(LOS ANGELES) — Lauren Schuler Donner has produced the X-Men movies since 2000s original X-Men, and in a wide-ranging interview with Rotten Tomatoes, she commented about two of the series other vets, controversial directors Bryan Singer and Brett Ratner.

Both men have seen their reputations smashed as part of the recent accusations of sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood that have led to the “#MeToo” movement.

Singer, who directed the original film, its sequel X-Men United and X-Men: Days of Future Past, was accused in a lawsuit late last year of raping a 17-year-old male in 2003. Singer “categorically” denied the accusations through his rep.

“Listen, I love Bryan, but Bryan has a lot of demons,” Shuler Donner tells the movie review site. “…Bryan needs to take care of his personal problems. That’s all I can say.”

The TV and movie producer wife of Superman and Lethal Weapon series director Richard Donner was less merciful regarding Ratner.

Last November, now-openly gay actress Ellen Page took to social media to accuse Ratner, who directed her in X-Men The Last Stand, of making insensitive comments about her sexuality when she was 18 years old and not yet “out.” In an exchange confirmed by her then-co-star Anna Paquin, Page wrote, in part, “[Ratner] looked at a woman standing next to me…and said: “‘You should f*** her to make her realize she’s gay.'” She adds, “I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself. I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak.”

To Rotten Tomatoes, Schuler Donner said of Page, “I back her up 100 percent. Absolutely. He’s horrible. I’m aware he’s very demeaning to women, extremely demeaning to women, myself included. Yes, I was aware. Anybody that’s female, he’s demeaning.”

Schuler Donner, who also produces the X-Men TV shows Legion and The Gifted was asked if Ratner, also a prolific producer, would be run out of Hollywood for his reputation. “I hope so,” she offered.

