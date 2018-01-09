Today is Tuesday January 09, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

A Prison Term for Drug Possession

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2018 at 7:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW – A Longview man has drawn a prison sentence for a drug violation. According to the district attorney’s office, Walter Dixon, 59, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in an amount of more than 200 grams. The substance was methamphetamine. Dixon was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He was enhanced to habitual offender status due to two prior felony convictions. The charge stemmed from a Department of Public Safety arrest last June. Dixon was arrested after police found 260 grams of methamphetamine in his pickup after a traffic stop, police chase and a wreck.

A Prison Term for Drug Possession

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2018 at 7:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW – A Longview man has drawn a prison sentence for a drug violation. According to the district attorney’s office, Walter Dixon, 59, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in an amount of more than 200 grams. The substance was methamphetamine. Dixon was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He was enhanced to habitual offender status due to two prior felony convictions. The charge stemmed from a Department of Public Safety arrest last June. Dixon was arrested after police found 260 grams of methamphetamine in his pickup after a traffic stop, police chase and a wreck.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement