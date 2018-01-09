LONGVIEW – A Longview man has drawn a prison sentence for a drug violation. According to the district attorney’s office, Walter Dixon, 59, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in an amount of more than 200 grams. The substance was methamphetamine. Dixon was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He was enhanced to habitual offender status due to two prior felony convictions. The charge stemmed from a Department of Public Safety arrest last June. Dixon was arrested after police found 260 grams of methamphetamine in his pickup after a traffic stop, police chase and a wreck.