Mom, Aunt Arrested over Baby Found Dead at Gas Station

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2018 at 12:00 pm
GREENVILLE (AP) – Police have arrested the mother and aunt of a weeks-old baby after the infant’s body was found at a North Texas gas station. Greenville police say both sisters were being held Tuesday on a charge of tampering with evidence. Investigators say the baby girl may have died at a residence and the corpse was moved to the gas station, where the body was discovered late Monday morning. Police Sgt. Adam Phillips did not immediately release the names of the sisters, who were arrested hours later, or the baby. Phillips says the child was born in November. The sergeant didn’t provide additional details on the girl or where the body was found at the gas station. An autopsy has been ordered.

