ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — TBS has canceled Louis C.K.’s animated comedy series The Cops, according to Variety.

The move comes two months after the cable channel suspended production on the show, amid allegations of sexual misconduct, allegations C.K. himself has confirmed.

The Cops, originally set to debut sometime this year, centered on two police officers — voiced by C.K. and Albert Brooks — who try their best to protect and serve the people of Los Angeles, but struggle at both.

A November New York Times article alleged five women were subjected to unwanted sexual advances in 2002, 2003 and 2005 from C.K., who pleasured himself in front of them. In a lengthy statement, C.K. confirmed the allegations, writing, “These stories are true.” He also expressed remorse for his actions and regret for any hurt he caused.

That same month, FX and FX Productions announced they would sever ties with the comedian.

