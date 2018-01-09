(LONDON) — The nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) movie awards — commonly referred to as the “British Oscars” — are in, and Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads the pack with 12 nominations.
The nominations, which often help predict the Oscar race, also singled out recent Golden Globe winners Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Darkest Hour, both of which tied with nine nominations apiece.
Shape of Water is in the running for best film, with Golden Globe winner del Toro nominated for both director and original screenplay. Star Sally Hawkins is nominated in the leading actress category, with her co-star Octavia Spencer getting a nod for supporting actress.
Also up for best film: Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk and Three Billboards.
In addition, Darkest Hour earned a best actor nomination for Gary Oldman, who transformed himself into Winston Churchill for the role. Kristin Scott Thomas earned a supporting actress nomination for playing Churchill’s supportive wife Clementine.
BAFTA also recognized Three Billboards star Frances McDormand in the leading actress category, and fellow Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell got a supporting actor nod, as did co-star Woody Harrelson.
Here’s the list of the main categories for the 2017 BAFTA Awards, which take place place February 18, 2018 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The full list can be found here:
Best Film
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Animated Film
Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve – Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Leading Actress
Annette Bening – Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Leading Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell – Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Supporting Actress
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas – Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Leslie Manville – Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
Supporting Actor
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant – Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
