LIBERTY CITY – The Department of Public Safety has identified the victim of a weekend accident in Gregg County. The accident occurred on Interstate Highway 20, a mile west of Liberty City shortly after 4:00 Sunday afternoon. The victim, 71 year old Allen W. Gary, of Mendenhall, Mississippi, died in a Longview hospital Monday afternoon. Witnesses told the Department of Public Safety, Gary’s pickup was heading east when the vehicle swerved onto the right side shoulder, then back onto the roadway and crossed both eastbound lanes. The pickup ended up in the grass center median where the vehicle rolled numerous times.