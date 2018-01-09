OVERTON – Overton School Superintendent Stephen DuBose has received a contract extension. During the Monday night meeting, school trustees went into executive session for the evaluation and contract of the superintendent. When they returned to open session, the board extended the superintendent’s contract through the 2021 contract period. DuBose has been in education over 30 year. He has served as athletic director and high school principal in Overton ISD. He was named interim superintendent in June, 2013, following the resignation of Superintendent Alan Umholtz. A month later Dubose was named as the lone finalist for the post. In 2014, school trustees extended his contract through 2017.