GLADEWATER – The family of a man shot and killed by Gladewater police have filed a federal lawsuit. Patrick Michael Wise, 34, of Gladewater,(pictured) was killed in April, 2016. The Longview News Journal reports the suit, alleges civil rights violations, excessive use of force and wrongful death. Named in the suit was the city of Gladewater and the police officer, Robert Carlsen. The suit seeks a jury trial.

Wise had fled from a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 80. He abandoned the vehicle near East Lake Drive and ran into a field. In the struggle that followed, Wise could be heard, on the audio from the officers’ body camera, threatening to kill the officer. The autopsy showed Wise was shot five or six times, and all wounds showed he was facing the officer when he was shot. In April of last year, the Gregg County grand jury decided not to indict Carlsen.