Tsunami warning in the Caribbean

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2018 at 11:21 pm

DigitalVision Vectors/ Getty(NEW YORK) -- A Tsunami warning in the Caribbean has been canceled after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit in the Caribbean Sea north of Honduras late Tuesday night.



The warning was in affect for several hours for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands after the earthquake occurred.



The Island of Puerto Rico is still recovering from Hurricane Maria which devastated the island in September of last year.



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back