LONGVIEW — A White Oak woman has been jailed on $43,500 bond on charges ranging from aggravated robbery to possession of marijuana. KETK and the Longview News-Journal report Lacee Loretta Robbins, 31, was indicted Oct. 19 on charges of aggravated robbery and credit or debit card abuse. She also is being held on an Upshur County robbery warrant. The two Gregg County indictments stem from October 2016, when police say Robbins struck a man with a gun during a robbery. The indictment also accuses Robbins of “intentionally or knowingly” causing the man to fear injury or death.” The indictment claims she used the man’s debit card the next day. Longview police arrested Robbins Monday on additional charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and failure to identify.