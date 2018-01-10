ABC/Radhika Chalasani(LOS ANGELES) — Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has cracked the case of what she’s going to do next in the industry: she’s headed to the big screen.

The 13-year-old has inked a deal to produce and star in a feature film series based on Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes Mysteries novel series, according to Deadline.

The young adult book series, which began with 2006’s The Case of the Missing Marquess and spans six novels, revolves around Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ teenage younger sister, Enola.

While her much older brothers dismiss their little sibling, Enola proves to be a capable detective in her own right: in Missing Marquess, she follows clues to find her mom, who has vanished.

