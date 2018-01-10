TYLER – The Tyler city council on Wednesday approved $300,000 for four capital improvement designs to various parts of Tyler’s drainage system. Construction on all four is estimated at $1.5 million. According to Mayor Martin Heines, the improvements are part of the City’s 10 year, $100 million dollar plan to improve Tyler’s infrastructure.

The city council awarded a $72,319 contract to Adams Engineering for design of drainage improvements at High Avenue. Construction is expected to start this summer and take about four months to complete. It is funded through the Half Cent Sales Tax program.

Council also awarded a $130,669 contract to Adams Engineering for a design to connect Lakewood Drive to US Highway 69. This project will include a drainage

structure and pavement improvements to blocks on either side of the creek crossing. The project is slated to begin construction this summer and take around six months to complete.

Also approved was a $50,000 contract to the CT Brannon Corporation to provide design services to increase storm drain capacity across Old Bullard Road to help alleviate flooding of the roadway and properties upstream. This project is priority 2 of 8 identified for the overall drainage system serving the area. The project is currently in design phase. Construction is expected to start late this summer and take approximately four months to complete.

The council approved a $47,000 contract to the CT Brannon Corporation to provide engineering and design services to mitigate flood risk to homes on Jeffrey Drive, David Drive and Pam Drive by upsizing and possibly rerouting underground storm drainage systems. The project is currently in design phase. Construction is expected to start this summer and take approximately five months to complete.

All of the projects are being funded through the Half Cent Sales Tax Fund.