Andreas Rentz/Getty Images(ARIZONA) — Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein ran into trouble at an Arizona restaurant last night, and now TMZ has the video to prove it.

A man named Steve told the gossip site that when he and a friend sat down to eat at the Elements restaurant in Scottsdale, Weinstein and another man, who TMZ says is Harvey’s sober coach, were seated at the table next to them.

Steve claims he complimented Weinstein’s filmography and asked for a photo, and that Weinstein became “belligerent” in response.

But TMZ reports that, according to other witnesses, the producer declined a picture, but was “very sweet about it,” and the pair shook hands before parting ways.

Steve admitted he and his friend “had quite a bit to drink,” and when he saw Weinstein leaving, Steve told his friend to get his cellphone and start recording as he approached the producer.

According to Steve, he told Weinstein, “You’re such a piece of s*** for what you did to these women,” and then punched him twice in the face, sending him stumbling backward.

Video of the altercation actually proves Steve delivered to small backhand slaps to Weinstein’s face and, while he appeared surprised, Weinstein wasn’t harmed.

The sober coach is then shown running interference between the Weinstein and the “cameraman” while Harvey made his exit.

A restaurant manager tells TMZ that Steve was “out of control,” and that Weinstein declined calling the cops.

