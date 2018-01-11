33ft/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — CSE Talent announced the firing of agent Jason Wood, leader of its baseball division, on Wednesday citing his failure to uphold the company’s “moral and ethical standards.”

The Major League Baseball Players Association confirmed to ESPN that Wood was suspended pending the outcome of an investigation. Yahoo! Sports reported that the investigation follows allegations that Wood secretly filmed clients using his shower.

“The allegations that have surfaced today are absurd and untrue,” Wood said in a text to Yahoo! Sports. “Over the past 13 years I have worked tirelessly to build a successful agency through integrity and hard work. I am disappointed that there are those who have chosen to spread such irresponsible and harmful rumors.”

The MLBPA did not comment on the situation or the status of the investigation.

Wood has represented players such as Andrew Benintendi, Jake Odorizzi, David Phelps, Ryne Stanek and Cody Asche, among others, during their careers.

