HOUSTON (AP/STAFF) — A chain of dental clinics, which has clinics in East Texas, has agreed to pay about $24 million in civil penalties to settle allegations that it submitted Medicaid claims for unnecessary dental procedures on children. A Justice Department statement Wednesday said the federal government would receive more than $14 million of the settlement reached by Marietta, Georgia-based Benevix LLC and its Kool Smiles clinics. Texas and 16 other states will share almost $10 million, and three whistleblowers will share more than $2.4 million. The business has two clinics in Longview and one each in Tyler and Lufkin. A Benevis statement denies wrongdoing, blaming “professional disagreements between qualified dentists” in determining the necessity and cost of care.