TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is seeking three women who they say stole from a local Walmart. According to KETK, police say a woman wearing a white jacket stole a computer from the Walmart at Troup Highway and Shiloh Road. Officials say she left the store in a white van. Authorities are also seeking two younger females who removed barcodes from merchandise at the same store to purchase it at the wrong price. They were seen leaving the store in a red Ford Expedition. If you have any information on these crimes, contact the detective assigned to the case at 9030-535-0122.