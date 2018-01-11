Today is Thursday January 11, 2018
Fort Worth Police Fatally Shoot Man during Search for Drugs

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2018 at 9:41 am
FORT WORTH (AP) – Police in Fort Worth have shot and killed a man who they say pointed a handgun at them as the officers conducted a search of a home. Authorities say tactical officers were serving a search warrant for drugs early Thursday morning at the home, where they say narcotics were found in plain view. They say a door to a room was closed and when officers entered they saw the man pointing the weapon at them. At least two officers fired at the unidentified man, striking him several times. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

