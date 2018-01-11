Today is Thursday January 11, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

AAA: Texas, U.S. Gasoline Prices Up Average 2 Cents per Gallon

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2018 at 9:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

COPPELL (AP) – Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices rose an average 2 cents per gallon this week. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.26 per gallon. Drivers across the country are paying an average $2.51 per gallon. The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.18 per gallon. Midland has the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.48 per gallon. AAA officials say most metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas had gasoline price averages slightly higher than last week.

AAA: Texas, U.S. Gasoline Prices Up Average 2 Cents per Gallon

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2018 at 9:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

COPPELL (AP) – Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices rose an average 2 cents per gallon this week. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.26 per gallon. Drivers across the country are paying an average $2.51 per gallon. The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.18 per gallon. Midland has the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.48 per gallon. AAA officials say most metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas had gasoline price averages slightly higher than last week.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement