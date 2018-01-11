PALESTINE – Beginning the first of next month, all municipal court sessions in Palestine will move from Tuesdays to Wednesdays. Court Administrator Courtney Acklin said the move is for scheduling purposes. Currently, some court dates have to be rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts and Acklin says the move to Wednesdays will help alleviate future conflicts. Court will begin at the same time, 9:00am and 1:30pm. Those who have deadlines pending before the court will not see any changes in deadlines.