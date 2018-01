SMITH COUNTY – Two men’s car was stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate Highway 20 near Farm Road 14. After talking with the driver, the state trooper had a police dog brought to the car. The dog uncovered 51 pounds of suspected marijuana. Booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of possession of marijuana was Brandon Rohrer, 30 and Duy Min Ho, 43, both from Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Suspect Duy Min Ho