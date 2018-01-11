BBC America(LONDON) — Lately, we’ve seen Idris Elba on the big screen in movies like The Dark Tower, Thor: Ragnarok, and Molly’s Game. But the British actor is now returning to the small screen, on the TV show that made him famous: Luther.

Filming has begun on the fifth installment of the show, which once again features Elba as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther. In a statement, Elba says, “It’s good to be back in London, back in the coat.”

In the new series, Luther and a new recruit, Detective Sergeant Catherine Halliday, investigate a series of horrible murders, while Luther himself is forced to “face the ghosts of his own past.” His choices will have “devastating consequences,” according to BBC America.

Executive producer Neil Cross says, “We missed John Luther. We missed some old friends. And we wanted to make the biggest, scariest, darkest, most thrilling series of Luther there’s ever been. So that’s what we’ve come back to do.”

The four-part series will also feature previous cast members Dermot Crowley as Schenk, Michael Smiley as Benny and Patrick Malahide as George Cornelius, with Wunmi Mosaku, who appeared in the Black Mirror episode Playtest, joining as Halliday.

No word yet on when the new series will premiere.