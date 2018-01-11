SMITH COUNTY – Work on the new Farm Road 849 bridge over I-20, at Hideaway will necessitate nighttime closures of I-20 with traffic moved to the ramps. The Texas Department of Transportation says the work will be conducted in the eastbound lanes one evening, and the westbound the next to allow the contractor to set the new bridge beams. Work will begin next Tuesday night. Motorists are urged to take alternate routes to avoid delays during this work. Following the beam installations, the contractor will continue bridge deck work, earthwork and various other activities. Daily lane closures will be utilized on the inside lanes in each direction for bridge work in the median of the interstate.

Weather permitting, the contractor, Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd, of Longview, will shut down eastbound I-20 at FM 849 from 7:00pm, Tuesday, January 16, to 6:00am on Wednesday, January 17. Traffic will be diverted from I-20 onto the ramp. Westbound I-20 at FM 849 will be closed and traffic moved to the ramp from 7:00pm on Wednesday, January 17, to 6 a.m., Thursday, January 18. Local law enforcement will be stationed along the project.

This is an emergency bridge replacement project implemented after the bridge was hit in November by an oversized load causing major structural damage in November. The $4.6 million project originally planned for several years down the road, is expected to be completed in mid-April. It includes building a 4-span reinforced concrete bridge and road work to connect to the new overpass approach slabs.

Motorists can expect periodic lane closures throughout the duration of the project. Remember to slow down and pay attention when traveling through this and all work zones. Look for message boards and other traffic control devices in place to provide additional advanced warning of the project.