Today is Thursday January 11, 2018
Lee Principal Addresses Hazing

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2018 at 1:11 pm
TYLER – Robert E. Lee High School Principal Dr. Dan Crawford has written an open letter in regards to hazing incidents. During the last half of the previous school year, Dr. Crawford received numerous reports of hazing and bullying of freshmen. It’s a “tradition” that is known as “T’ing.” Dr. Crawford says hazing and bullying is prohibited on and off-campus and they will investigate any reported incidents. You can go to https://www.tylerisd.org/cms/lib/TX01918383/Centricity/Domain/35/Letter%20from%20Dr.%20C_Hazing%20and%20Bullying.pdf to read the principal’s letter on the subject.

