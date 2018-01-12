SensSnoW/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Ford is urging its customers not to drive 3,000 of its 2006 model year Ranger vehicles in North America, saying the vehicles have airbag inflators that pose a higher risk of rupturing in the event of a collision.

In a statement, the company says it takes the issue “very seriously” and is telling drivers of the vehicles to “stop driving their vehicles so dealers can make repairs immediately.” The parts necessary for permanent repair are available immediately, Ford says, and dealers will be able to provide loaner vehicles where necessary.

The action was prompted by two deaths caused by faulty airbag inflators from Takata, both of which were built on the same day.

Ford has isolated the problem to 2006 Ford Rangers built at the Twin Cities Assembly Plant between August 10, 2005 and December 15, 2005.

Ford has a listed of VIN numbers of the affected vehicles on their website.

Takata airbags have been linked to more than a dozen deaths in the U.S.

