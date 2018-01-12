TYLER – The Tyler district office of the Texas Department of Transportation will begin emergency preparedness operations on Friday in advance of wintry conditions that could show up in the area Monday night. Pre-treatment of elevated structures will be conducted throughout the day and completed Saturday. Crews will treat the bridges on the heavily traveled Interstate Highway 20 and elevated structures on other major roadways around the Tyler District. A brine solution consisting of salt and water designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces will be used.

Kathi White, The Tyler District public information officer says TxDOT will be closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. However, equipment and materials are being prepared for response to emergency situations as weather conditions change. Crews will be on-standby to report for duty. Efforts will include monitoring highly exposed areas that are susceptible to wind and ice such as bridges, ramps and overpasses, and treating roadways as needed to allow for safer travel.

If you have to travel Monday night or Tuesday morning, White says “Know before you go.” Check weather forecasts before departing and visit http://www.DriveTexas.org or call 800-452-9292 to check highway conditions.