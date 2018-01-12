TYLER – A man, who was one of three men accused of firing at Smith County deputies during a chase last year, has been found guilty of aggravated assault of a public servant. A Tyler jury on Thursday convicted Ricardo Martinez Pineda, 37, of Tyler. The punishment phase of the trial begins Friday morning in the 241st State District Court.

During a chase on March 21st, shots were fired at pursuing sheriff’s deputies. One of their cars was hit, but no one was injured. The chase followed an attempted traffic stop in the Lindale area. According to investigators, an AK 47 type assault weapon and an AR 15 type assault weapon were used against the deputies. The gunfire is said to have come from the front passenger side and rear windows of their vehicle.

Also charged in the case are Juan Alberto Quiroga, 18, of Tyler and the car’s driver, Jeremy Robinson, 32, of Hutchins. Robinson’s case is set to go before a jury on January 22. A trial date for Quiroga has not been set.