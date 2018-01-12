NACOGDOCHES – A Nacogdoches County homicide victim has been identified. The man’s body was found early Monday evening at Gravel Ridge Cemetery on Farm Road 225. With the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety, using facial imaging technology, the victim has been identified as Thomas Vaiden Sluterbeck, 43, of Nacogdoches. Sheriff Jason Bridges says there is evidence that the man was murdered. But, since the investigation is ongoing, only limited information can be released at this time.

Authorities are looking for a driver who may have seen a car driven by the murder suspect. The suspect’s vehicle pulled onto Farm Road 225 from the Gravel Ridge Church. The vehicle pulled out in front of a vehicle whose driver blew their horn at the suspect’s vehicle. They are urging this witness to come forward with any information they may have about the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers have identified persons of interest in this case, but could not say anything else.