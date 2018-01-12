TYLER – An East Texas man is facing sexual assault charges. Christopher Scott Sanders, 31, of Brownsboro was arrested in Tyler on Wednesday. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography. His bonds total $200,000. His arrest stems from material in his car which a state trooper discovered during a traffic stop in Brownsboro late last month.

During the traffic stop, a search found nude photographs of what appeared to be a child in Sanders’ possession. The Trooper, who had just recently attended an Interdiction for the Protection of Children training, notified DPS Special Agents. During the following investigation, agents found evidence that a sexual assault of a child took place in the fall of 2016. As the investigation continues, DPS special agents believe there may be other victims involved in this case.