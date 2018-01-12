SMITH COUNTY – A Smith County man claims a commercial scent spray to attract deer worked two well. The man tells a game warden he had to shoot two undersized bucks in self-defense. Their heads were found on top of a shed hidden in the woods. The man told a game warden he put the deer heads on the shed with the intention of turning himself in, but never got around to it. Multiple charges are pending.

A logging crew reported finding the bucks’ heads. A Smith County game warden began asking around. When the man learned the incident was being investigated, he called the warden and confessed, but claimed there were extenuating circumstances.

He said he was hunting in a ground blind and decided to spray a commercial scent attractant out the window. Moments later, a 5-point buck with a 9 inch inside spread appeared. He said the buck took several steps toward him, and then charged at his ground blind. He said he shot the buck at 30 feet away in self-defense.

After dragging the buck to his blind, the man claimed he left the area to get his truck, and later returned to collect the deer and his hunting gear. While leaving his blind with his gear, he said a 6-point buck with a 6 inch spread came charging at him and he was forced to shoot in self-defense again, this time from 36 feet away.