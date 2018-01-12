Today is Friday January 12, 2018
Teen Heading to Prison for Sexual Assault

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2018 at 12:53 pm
TYLER – A Tyler teen is going to prison for sexually assaulting a child. Justin Ray Dunford, 18, pleaded guilty Friday in 7th State District Court. Judge Kerry Russell sentenced Dunford to 25 years in prison. Last May, he is said to have assaulted a girl, under the age of 14, at a home south of the Chapel Hill area. Dunford had been living with the family but was not related to them. The girl had complained of soreness and went to the doctor where she told about the sexual assault. After an investigation, which included interviewing the girl at the Child Advocacy Center, Dunford was arrested.

