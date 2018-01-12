US Ambassador to Panama resigns

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) -- The US Ambassador to Panama has informed the Trump administration that he is resigning from his post.

John Feeley informed the administration on December 27, 2017 that he would be resigning "for personal reasons, " the State Department confirms.

The State Deparment also said Feeley's resignation was submitted before President Trump's comments about Haiti and African countries from Thursday. He is not resigning over those particular comments.

“Each person has a right to be in whatever job they choose, and if they decide for whatever reasons – whether it be moral or others – that they can’t serve, that’s their choice", Under Secretary of State Steve Goldstein told reporters." We’re respectful of that.”



Feeley was confirmed as the Ambassador to Panama on December 9, 2015.

