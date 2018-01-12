PALESTINE – Friday morning, the Palestine Police Department raided three gaming rooms. Over the course of several months, undercover investigators visited the rooms, collecting evidence that led to Friday’s raid. Several agencies assisted in the investigation. Chief Andy Harvey said the raids, dubbed “operation Game Over,” resulted in the seizure of several gaming machines and money, said to be in the thousands of dollars. The warrants were served at Blow Vapor Zone and Dee’s Business Center, both on West Palestine Avenue and; and J&R Lounge on McNeil Street. The investigation is continuing and officials say charges could be filed in the case.