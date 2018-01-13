MARSHALL — A Marshall woman has identified a missing Lake O’ the Pines boater as her brother, John Mitchell, 50, also of Marshall — and the man is presumed to have drowned. According to KETK and the Marshall News Messenger, Felicia Murray said late Friday that boats headed up by Texas Parks and Wildlife and Marion County Game Warden officials continued searching for Mitchell. Murray said Mitchell had been at the lake Friday fishing when he drowned. “The current pushed the boat up against the bank of rock and put a hole in the boat,” Murray said on Friday. “The water got in and the current turned the boat over.”

Marion County Sheriff David McKnight did not respond to calls late Friday. Harrison County Game Warden Darrin Peeples said he was aware of the drowning on Friday and was preparing to help with the search though Lake O’ the Pines is in Marion County’s jurisdiction. According to Game Warden Quint Balkcom, his office sent two boats to assist in the search on the lake. The search started around 3:30 Friday afternoon.