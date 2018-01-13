Today is Saturday January 13, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Legendary sports broadcaster Keith Jackson dies at age 89

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2018 at 10:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Ida Mae Astute/ABC/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Keith Jackson, who was often referred to as the voice of college football, died late Friday night, his family said. He was 89.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Legendary sports broadcaster Keith Jackson dies at age 89

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2018 at 10:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Ida Mae Astute/ABC/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Keith Jackson, who was often referred to as the voice of college football, died late Friday night, his family said. He was 89.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement