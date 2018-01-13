Legendary sports broadcaster Keith Jackson dies at age 89
Ida Mae Astute/ABC/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Keith Jackson, who was often referred to as the voice of college football, died late Friday night, his family said. He was 89.
