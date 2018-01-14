FALLS CITY (AP) – Authorities in South Texas are looking for a man who used explosives to try to break into a bank’s drive-up automated teller machine. Police say a surveillance camera shows the man attached a plastic container filled with an explosive powder to the bottom of the ATM at the Falls City National Bank, about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio. Then he walked across the street and used a rifle to shoot at the container, hoping to set off an explosion to blast open the machine. Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva says the man fired more than two dozen shots but never hit the container. He’s not sure the explosive would have opened the ATM but could have caused considerable damage. A bank employee later discovered the explosive.