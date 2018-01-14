FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) – An Army tank brigade from Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia is gearing up for a deployment to South Korea, replacing a Texas-based unit. Fort Stewart officials said in a news release that the 1st Brigade of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division has received orders to head overseas this spring. The brigade will serve a nine-month rotation in South Korea, replacing an armored brigade from Fort Hood, tasked with training alongside the South Korean military to help deter North Korean aggression. Col. Mike Adams, the Fort Stewart brigade’s commander, said his troops are ready to deploy after returning from the Army’s National Training Center in California. Fort Stewart officials said it’s the first time 3rd Infantry soldiers have deployed to South Korea since the Korean War ended in 1953.