HENDERSON — Authorities are seeking leads after the East Texas Professional Credit Union on East Main in Henderson was robbed by a man and woman around 10:27 Saturday morning. According to KETK, police say the man was armed with a handgun, the woman with a knife. The pair left the scene in a silver crossover/SUV-type vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no employees or customers injured. The Henderson Police Department, FBI, Texas Rangers, and Rusk County DA’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to notify the Henderson Police Department at (903) 657-3512.