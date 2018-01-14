TYLER/LONGVIEW — Tyler and Longview are among numerous communities observing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day. Tyler Together has organized its annual celebration, scheduled to begin at the Tyler downtown square at 9:00 a.m. Monday. That’s to be followed at 9:30 by a march down South Broadway to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, where the formal program will begin at 10:00 a.m. The featured speaker is Rev. Frances Cudjoe Waters, a nationally known speaker, minister, and expert on parenting and education planning.

In Longview, the Monday events cap a variety of activities leading up to the holiday. The MLK Table of Brotherhood Breakfast kicks things off Monday morning at 8:30 at High Ridge Church on West Marshall Avenue. That will be followed by the MLK Memorial March from Broughton Park to Mount Olive Baptist Church, starting at 11:30 a.m. The MLK Memorial Service with speaker Caleb Ray Coates will begin at noon at Mt. Olive, on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. You can check the ktbb.com Calendar of Events for additional information.