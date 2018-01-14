Today is Sunday January 14, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trump is like Stalin with ‘enemy of the people’ language: GOP senator to say in speech

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2018 at 10:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, one of President Donald Trump’s harshest critics from within his own party, plans to give a speech on the Senate floor this week slamming the White House for its “unrelenting daily assault on the constitutionally-protected free press,” according to an excerpt of the speech provided to ABC News by Flake's office.

Trump is like Stalin with ‘enemy of the people’ language: GOP senator to say in speech

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2018 at 10:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, one of President Donald Trump’s harshest critics from within his own party, plans to give a speech on the Senate floor this week slamming the White House for its “unrelenting daily assault on the constitutionally-protected free press,” according to an excerpt of the speech provided to ABC News by Flake's office.
Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement