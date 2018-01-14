Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, one of President Donald Trump’s harshest critics from within his own party, plans to give a speech on the Senate floor this week slamming the White House for its “unrelenting daily assault on the constitutionally-protected free press,” according to an excerpt of the speech provided to ABC News by Flake's office.

Trump is like Stalin with ‘enemy of the people’ language: GOP senator to say in speech

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2018 at 10:30 am

